Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 945,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,015,000 after purchasing an additional 39,716 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,970,000. NatWest Group plc acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,791,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 53,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Shares of WRB stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.80. 26,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,138. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

