Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,499 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Landsea Homes worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 3,727.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LSEA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Landsea Homes Price Performance

LSEA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Landsea Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $294.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mollie Fadule purchased 10,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,727 shares in the company, valued at $701,490.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,100,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $24,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,840,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,044,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mollie Fadule purchased 10,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,490.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

