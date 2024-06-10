Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,942,784,000 after acquiring an additional 117,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,879,982,000 after acquiring an additional 266,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,966,304,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,217,681,000 after acquiring an additional 80,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,101,848,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $6.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $567.82. 360,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $622.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $624.31. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.58 and a 12 month high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

