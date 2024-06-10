Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 516,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Intuitive Surgical worth $174,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $575,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $575,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,358 shares of company stock valued at $8,239,590 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $3.10 on Monday, hitting $414.51. 185,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,268. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $388.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $420.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

