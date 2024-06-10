Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,902,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,681 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.51% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $61,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,875,000 after acquiring an additional 29,880 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 444.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 88,497 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $21.18. 1,140,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,498,813. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

