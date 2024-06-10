Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 278.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 875,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 643,760 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.30% of Iron Mountain worth $61,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $156,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,645.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,050.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $156,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,645.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,209 shares of company stock worth $3,639,643. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.06. 226,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,199. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.95. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.74 and a 12 month high of $86.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

