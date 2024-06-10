Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Lowered by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,812 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,571,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,778,000 after buying an additional 29,683 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,592 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,913,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,677,000 after purchasing an additional 47,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $228,391,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $156,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,645.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,256.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $156,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,645.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,209 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,643 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.93. The company had a trading volume of 140,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.74 and a 52 week high of $86.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.84 and a 200-day moving average of $73.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.50, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.95%.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.