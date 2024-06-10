iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 33.3% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $90,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $535.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $520.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $539.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

