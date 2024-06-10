iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.40

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.40 and last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 1608732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.76.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average is $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,253,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,340,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,750,000 after acquiring an additional 351,165 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,637,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 383.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,552,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,166,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

