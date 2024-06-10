iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.78% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $61,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 152,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 44,261 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 13,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,599,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

EFAV traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.62. The company had a trading volume of 272,803 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day moving average of $69.61. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

