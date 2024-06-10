iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,799,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,877 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $218,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059,409 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664,300 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,275,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,963,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,845,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $83.09. 1,242,458 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average is $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

