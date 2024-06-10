iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,956,000 after buying an additional 80,667 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $351.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $353.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

