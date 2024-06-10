iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.51% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $54,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

IWO traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $259.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,965. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $273.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

