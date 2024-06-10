J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) PT Lowered to $123.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SJM. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.14.

NYSE SJM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,947. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $154.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.73.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

