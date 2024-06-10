Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.80 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.52.

NYSE PWSC opened at $21.91 on Monday. PowerSchool has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $25.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $137,047.95. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 253,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 1,400 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $29,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,059,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,325,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,165 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $137,047.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 253,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,683.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,103 shares of company stock worth $7,499,454 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Covestor Ltd increased its position in PowerSchool by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 106.8% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

