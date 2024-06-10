JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,235,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.26% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $62,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,918. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.34.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

