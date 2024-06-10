Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Shares Purchased by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,098 shares during the period. Knife River comprises 1.7% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Knife River worth $17,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KNF. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Knife River during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Knife River in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Knife River by 38,250.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Knife River in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Shares of Knife River stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.28. 13,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,818. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84. Knife River Co. has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $83.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.98 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($516.50) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

