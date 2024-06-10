Knowles (NYSE:KN) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.52

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.52 and last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 1235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Knowles had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $196.40 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 5,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $90,495.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,401.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth about $135,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

