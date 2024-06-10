Logan Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,357 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 754.9% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 37,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,506,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 225,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.41. The stock had a trading volume of 271,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,658. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

