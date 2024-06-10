Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $4.44 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Security National Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $87,068,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $108.67. 402,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.30 and a 200 day moving average of $103.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

