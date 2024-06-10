Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $5.85 Million Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Masimo worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Masimo by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 851.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.38. The stock had a trading volume of 59,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,136. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.74 and its 200 day moving average is $125.86. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $167.04.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.70 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. Masimo’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.57.

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total value of $5,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

