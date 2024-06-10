Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $7.10 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 850.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 138,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,193,000 after buying an additional 123,541 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 17,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 202,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,546,000 after buying an additional 99,732 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EL traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.96. 509,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $204.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.00 and a 200-day moving average of $139.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

