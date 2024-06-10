Logan Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV stock traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $533.92. 108,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,880. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $550.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $526.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $124.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.64.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

