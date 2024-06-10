Logan Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,189 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,561,055,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after buying an additional 2,148,205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after buying an additional 2,146,625 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after buying an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,569,505. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

