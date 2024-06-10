Logan Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.19. 227,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,388. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $275.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

