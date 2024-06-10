Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LW. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 8,040.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 864.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 537.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.64. 224,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.35. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.41 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LW. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LW

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.