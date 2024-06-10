Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of RH worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of RH by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 19.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of RH by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of RH by 7.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

RH Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RH traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $269.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,393. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $406.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RH. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on RH from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Read Our Latest Report on RH

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.