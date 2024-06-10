Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,234 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Five Below from $245.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on Five Below from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.33.

Five Below Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.71. 566,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,096. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.27. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.21 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

