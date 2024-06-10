Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,885 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $238,830,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Raymond James by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,335,000 after purchasing an additional 263,687 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Raymond James by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after purchasing an additional 246,349 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 809,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,273,000 after purchasing an additional 174,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth $12,737,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.79. 64,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,392. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $91.67 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

