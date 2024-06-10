Logan Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,208 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of OneMain worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 36.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 565,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,657,000 after acquiring an additional 151,226 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of OneMain by 659.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 105,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 91,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,363,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

OMF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.79. 157,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,233. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.94.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 81.09%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

