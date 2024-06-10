Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 190,572 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $72,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,930,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,271,836,000 after acquiring an additional 116,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,638,746,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,733,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $714,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $634,518,000 after acquiring an additional 52,859 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.57. The stock had a trading volume of 211,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,831. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.21 and a 200 day moving average of $226.47.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

