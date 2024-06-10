Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Trimmed by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.92.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $175.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.28. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.