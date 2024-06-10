Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,457 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $69,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,048,077,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $261,787,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 322.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 761,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,232,000 after purchasing an additional 581,131 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,475,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,552,000 after purchasing an additional 566,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3,413.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 532,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,925,000 after purchasing an additional 517,510 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMC traded down $2.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $211.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.78.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. TD Cowen raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

