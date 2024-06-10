Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,449,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 29,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,177,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,863,000 after purchasing an additional 714,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,245 shares of company stock worth $1,993,875. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $92.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.38.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

