Morgan Stanley Increases Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $48.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $40.70 on Monday. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.