Mosley Wealth Management Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,710,000. EQ LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,841,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 69,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $105.19 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

