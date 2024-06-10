Mosley Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 48,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.05 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $108.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

