Mosley Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,431,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,664,000 after purchasing an additional 166,590 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,758 shares of company stock valued at $25,580,826. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $174.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.72. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $178.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

