Mosley Wealth Management Takes $457,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,015 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $120,140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,774.6% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 665,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,993,000 after buying an additional 660,955 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.93 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.98.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

