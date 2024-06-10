MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of MSCI by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Down 1.0 %

MSCI stock traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $487.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,330. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $499.36 and a 200 day moving average of $535.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 43.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

Insider Activity

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.