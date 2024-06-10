Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.04

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 34882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

Get Navient alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Navient

Navient Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 13.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 4.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Navient by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Navient by 23.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Navient by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.