NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.45

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 21464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $203.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.94 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. Analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of NetScout Systems

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,324.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 977,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,456,000 after purchasing an additional 60,772 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NetScout Systems by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,429,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,529 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,475,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NetScout Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

