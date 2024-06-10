New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.03

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.03 and last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 71694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 563.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 15.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

