Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Position Decreased by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 4.6% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $24,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,995,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,199 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,552,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,866 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,649. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $143.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Argus boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

