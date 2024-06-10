Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) is Generation Investment Management LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,257,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300,942 shares during the quarter. Nutanix makes up 3.7% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Generation Investment Management LLP owned about 7.11% of Nutanix worth $823,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,465,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,421,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,942,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,660,000 after purchasing an additional 578,189 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,295,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,764,000 after purchasing an additional 492,463 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Nutanix by 1,019.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 442,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 402,800 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $1,508,912.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,519,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $1,508,912.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,519,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,506 shares of company stock valued at $6,668,188. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NTNX opened at $52.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -748.04, a P/E/G ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.32. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $73.69.

NTNX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.77.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

