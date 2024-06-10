ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 605.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $79.18. 196,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.58. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.37 and a 1 year high of $83.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

