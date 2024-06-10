Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Up to $13.76

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.76, but opened at $15.75. Opera shares last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 1,614,507 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Opera from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Opera Stock Up 18.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Opera had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Opera Limited will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 25.1% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 248.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

