Ossiam Acquires 5,431 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $128,382,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,161,000 after purchasing an additional 487,974 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after buying an additional 481,725 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,319,000 after buying an additional 415,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,517,000 after buying an additional 357,964 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus raised Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $132.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.56. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

