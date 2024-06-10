Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.53

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 10717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNA. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Paragon 28 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Albert Dacosta bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $255,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,339,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,692,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paragon 28 by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 217,246 shares in the last quarter. MVM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,879,000. Braidwell LP increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 57.4% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,361,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paragon 28 by 27.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 66,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth $875,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Stories

