PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $81.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PYPL. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. New Street Research began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,063,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average is $62.20.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after buying an additional 73,687 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

